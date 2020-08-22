Brandon Phillips hits walk-off homer for Lexington Legends

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the tenth inning Friday night at Whitaker Bank Ballpark, Brandon Phillips hit a walk-off homer to lead the Lexington Legends to a win in the Battle of the Bourbon Trail.

The former Cincinnati Reds star joined the team on Wednesday and has hit three homers in three games.

His Legends return to action Saturday night at 6:45 against the Leyendas.

