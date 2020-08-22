Deputies: Woman charged after falsely claiming her children were kidnapped and abused

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies say a Laurel County woman was arrested Friday morning and charged with filing a false police report, among others.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home off Waterworks road west of London early Friday morning after 41-year-old Kristan M. Young called in claiming that her eight children had been kidnapped, sexually abused and sent to Cuba.

Young said she’d meet the deputies in front of her home but when deputies arrived they could not locate her, but deputies could hear her yelling in the distance.

When deputies found her, she claimed she was yelling at her husband but no one else was there. Young then claimed that she and her husband had stolen their eight children, molested them and shipped them off to Cuba. Young also continued to yell at people that were not present.

Young is also accused of traveling through neighbors’ property. Deputies determined her to be under the influence.

After a brief struggle, Young was arrested and charged with falsely reporting an incident, public intoxication, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

She is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

