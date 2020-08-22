Former Wildcat Kyle Cody strikes out side in MLB debut

SEATTLE (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat Kyle Cody made his MLB debut Friday night in Seattle and struck out the side in the eighth inning.

What a debut for @kylecody10!



Saw 3 batters, K'd 3 batters. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RbNg26Hme5 — Texas Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) August 22, 2020

The 26-year-old has pitched just five minor league innings since 2017, but he entered the game against a potent Mariners lineup and dazzled in his debut.

"It's been a long time coming and it's honestly a dream come true." Kyle Cody meets with the media following his three strikeout performance in his MLB debut.#TogetherWe pic.twitter.com/wiwqRUihXk — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) August 22, 2020

Cody started the inning by striking out Braden Bishop and Joseph Odom looking, then finished by striking out J.P. Crawford swinging.

Cody had never pitched above Class A-Advanced in his career.

