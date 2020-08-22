Advertisement

Georgetown police investigating Friday morning carjacking incident

MGN
MGN (KKTV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – Police in Georgetown are on the lookout for a suspect who reportedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint early Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, officers were called out to the Southgate McDonald’s parking lot around 12:15 a.m. on a report of the robbery.

When they arrived, a victim told investigators she had arrived at the parking lot to pick up a McDonald’s employee. While she was waiting, an unidentified man reportedly approached the vehicle, pointed a handgun in the woman’s face, and demanded that she get out.

When the victim complied, the suspect got into the vehicle and drove away, taking the woman’s purse and cellphone with him.

Investigators say the suspect is an African American man, 5′5″ tall, and was wearing a black mask with red lines and a blue jacket.

The stolen vehicle is a tan 2010 Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone who was in the area and may have seen the man is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at (502) 863-7820. Anonymous tips can also be left on the RELAY App.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two central Ky. businesses work with Make-a-Wish to build cottage for 15-year-old

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One Richmond 15-year-old’s wish has come true.

Sports

Kentucky Derby will run without fans

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Churchill Downs has announced the 146th Kentucky Derby on September 5, 2020 will run without fans.

News

COVID-19 causing fewer students to be at bars, restaurants near UK campus

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Most students said the restaurants off South Limestone were packed this time last year, but in a COVID-19 world, bars and restaurants are closing earlier now.

Lexington

Coroner: 17-year-old shot and killed in early morning Lexington shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Crews responded to McClain Drive near North Broadway in downtown Lexington around 5:25 a.m. Friday.

Latest News

News

Police: Shots fired in reported road rage incident in Georgetown

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a reported road rage shooting.

News

WATCH | KSU cancels all non-class related gatherings on campus

Updated: 14 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

WATCH | UK still on track for in-person classes as other colleges are hit by COVID outbreaks

Updated: 15 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

Perry County Jailer Dexter Howard dies in car crash

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The Perry County Jailer died as a result of a car crash Friday evening.

News

WATCH | Absentee voting process for general election begins in Kentucky

Updated: 16 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:30 PM

News

WATCH | Kroger announces COVID-19 testing at all clinic locations

Updated: 16 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM