Georgetown police investigating Friday morning carjacking incident

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – Police in Georgetown are on the lookout for a suspect who reportedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint early Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, officers were called out to the Southgate McDonald’s parking lot around 12:15 a.m. on a report of the robbery.

When they arrived, a victim told investigators she had arrived at the parking lot to pick up a McDonald’s employee. While she was waiting, an unidentified man reportedly approached the vehicle, pointed a handgun in the woman’s face, and demanded that she get out.

When the victim complied, the suspect got into the vehicle and drove away, taking the woman’s purse and cellphone with him.

Investigators say the suspect is an African American man, 5′5″ tall, and was wearing a black mask with red lines and a blue jacket.

The stolen vehicle is a tan 2010 Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone who was in the area and may have seen the man is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at (502) 863-7820. Anonymous tips can also be left on the RELAY App.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.