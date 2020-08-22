Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 814 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate falls to 4.84%

Governor Andy Beshear provides an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear provides an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Saturday on COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Beshear reported 814 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 43,066. The positivity rate was reported to be 4.84%, down from 5.18% Friday.

“We are seeing our positivity rate go down, which means if we’re patient, we can find the right time to do things safely and that’s what I want us to be able to do,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now is the time when we determine if we can open schools safely, if we can get back to doing so many things we care about; so do your part.”

There were eight new deaths reported Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 872.

“A hundred and ten kids 18 and under on today’s report – we continue to see far too many,” said the Governor. “And in many of the places hardest hit for kids, they’re looking at opening schools this Monday or very soon.”



“That’s eight additional families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Saturday included a 60-year-old man from Perry County; two 73-year-old women, one from Bell County and one from Garrard County; a 78-year-old woman from Oldham County; a 64-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman from Lewis County; an 81-year-old man from Scott County; and an 88-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

