Kentucky football showing zero signs of apprehension in practice

With the season opener at Auburn just over a month away, the Wildcats have to ramp up their intensity in a hurry.
Chris Rodriguez UK Football Preseason Practice 2020 Photo by Jacob Noger - UK Football(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time this preseason, the Kentucky football team strapped on their shoulder pads for their third practice.

With the season opener at Auburn just over a month away, the Wildcats have to ramp up their intensity in a hurry. They practiced three times this week, they will get in four practices next week and five practices the following week.

Despite the oddities of social distancing and masks during practice, Mark Stoops saw little apprehension from his Wildcats.

“No I didn’t because the first play of team run I wasn’t too pleased because they ran the ball right down our throat,” said Stoops. “First play with pads on and they hit it right downhill on us. I like to see that from an offensive standpoint. I did not like to see it from a defensive standpoint. I don’t see nay difference in our players at all as far as practicing.”

“Of course, we’re all taking the virus every serious outside of football and I respect what’s going on with all that,” said offensive lineman Drake Jackson. “But when we hit the football field, we’re football players and we’re going out there to play football. That’s what’s on our mind, going out there and practicing. Of course, when we’re gathered up, we’ve got our masks up and we’re conscious about it, but when we’re on the field I’m not thinking about anything other than the game and what we are doing out there.”

Kentucky has Sunday off before returning to practice on Monday.

Mark Stoops did note after Saturday’s practice that two of his players tested positive for COVID-19 last week and one was removed from practice through contact tracing.

