Laurel Co. narcotics investigation nets 4 arrests

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) – Four people are behind bars on drug charges after an investigation into narcotics in Laurel County.

A Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies along with a K-9 unit made the arrests Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. at a home off Moren Town Road.

Deputies say during a search of the home they found methamphetamine, heroin, digital scales, baggies, spoons, and needles. A photograph from the investigation also shows a substantial amount of cash and several pills.

The Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office shared this image of materials found in the home. (WKYT/Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

31-year-old Kimberly Croucher (top, left,) was charged with drug trafficking, and possession of drug paraphernalia, 42-year-old Gary Wagers (top, right,) is charged with drug trafficking. 62-year-old Diane Beverly (bottom, left,) is charged with drug possession, and 30-year-old Adam Lovitt (bottom, right,) is charged with drug possession.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with Sheriff's detectives and deputies with assistance

All four were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

