Advertisement

One charged with murder in 2016 Lincoln Co. death investigation

John Stamper has been charged with murder in the death of Desiree Sparks.
John Stamper has been charged with murder in the death of Desiree Sparks.(WKYT/Boyle County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) – A man has been charged in the death of Desiree Sparks back in October of 2016.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, 22-year-old John Stamper was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday.

Sparks’ body was found naked with a rope around her neck on October 1 of 2016 near West Skyline Drive in the Stanford area of Lincoln County.

She had been reported as a missing person on September 27, 2016, and was last seen getting into a car with an unknown man on Citation Drive.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

2021 4-star guard Nolan Hickman commits to Kentucky

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
The 6′2′' guard from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah is Kentucky’s first commit in its 2021 class.

News

“Save the Post Office” protests underway across the Commonwealth

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Democrats have accused Republicans of sabotaging the upcoming election by using the post office. They claim postmaster general Louis DeJoy is potentially slowing delivery.

News

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florence

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Someone is holding a million-dollar ticket that was sold in Florence, according to a release from the Kentucky Lottery.

News

Laurel Co. narcotics investigation nets 4 arrests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Four people are behind bars on drug charges after an investigation into narcotics in Laurel County.

Latest News

News

Georgetown police investigating Friday morning carjacking incident

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Georgetown are on the lookout for a suspect who reportedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint early Friday morning.

News

Two central Ky. businesses work with Make-a-Wish to build cottage for 15-year-old

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One Richmond 15-year-old’s wish has come true.

Sports

Kentucky Derby will run without fans

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Churchill Downs has announced the 146th Kentucky Derby on September 5, 2020 will run without fans.

News

COVID-19 causing fewer students to be at bars, restaurants near UK campus

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Most students said the restaurants off South Limestone were packed this time last year, but in a COVID-19 world, bars and restaurants are closing earlier now.

Lexington

Coroner: 17-year-old shot and killed in early morning Lexington shooting

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Crews responded to McClain Drive near North Broadway in downtown Lexington around 5:25 a.m. Friday.

News

Police: Shots fired in reported road rage incident in Georgetown

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a reported road rage shooting.