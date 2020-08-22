Advertisement

Police: Shots fired in reported road rage incident in Georgetown

(AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a reported road rage shooting.

In a Facebook post, GPD says the shooting happened on Cherry Blossom Way at Connector Road.

They say the victim and witnesses say multiple shots were fired from a moving vehicle.

Police say one of the rounds hit the Applebee’s at the intersection, but they believe nobody was hit.

Police are still looking for the person who fired the shots and say to use caution if traveling through the area.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Coroner: Lexington shooting leaves 17-year-old dead

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Crews responded to McClain Drive near North Broadway in downtown Lexington around 5:25 a.m. Friday.

News

WATCH | KSU cancels all non-class related gatherings on campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

WATCH | UK still on track for in-person classes as other colleges are hit by COVID outbreaks

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

Perry County Jailer Dexter Howard dies in car crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The Perry County Jailer died as a result of a car crash Friday evening.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Absentee voting process for general election begins in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:30 PM

News

WATCH | Kroger announces COVID-19 testing at all clinic locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

News

WATCH | Fayette Co. superintendent calls off Monday sports practices

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

News

WATCH | Kentucky’s first school district to do in-person classes switches to virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

News

WATCH | Gov. Beshear reports 785 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

Sports

SEC expands COVID-19 testing requirements

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The league is now requiring three weekly tests instead of two.