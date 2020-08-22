Police: Shots fired in reported road rage incident in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a reported road rage shooting.

In a Facebook post, GPD says the shooting happened on Cherry Blossom Way at Connector Road.

They say the victim and witnesses say multiple shots were fired from a moving vehicle.

Police say one of the rounds hit the Applebee’s at the intersection, but they believe nobody was hit.

Police are still looking for the person who fired the shots and say to use caution if traveling through the area.

