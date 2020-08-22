“Save the Post Office” protests underway across the Commonwealth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

County clerks are getting ready for what could be one of the biggest elections in US history, and so is the US Postal Service.

Democrats have accused Republicans of sabotaging the upcoming election by using the post office. They claim postmaster general Louis DeJoy is potentially slowing delivery.

DeJoy has faced criticism after details emerged of changes to the postal service. Last week he says changes will be postponed until after the election. Plus, DeJoy testified the US Postal Service can manage a wave of mail-in ballots this fall. Still, many don't believe him.

"He needs to resign and or be fired by the board of governor's," says Diane Cahill.

Cahill is a volunteer for today's nationwide "Save the Post Office Saturday" protest. Demonstrators are calling for an investigation into what they say are attacks on the USPS. They went to local post offices across the country, all with that same message for the postmaster general. Cahill says she feels the post office will suppress votes when it comes to election time in November.

"Everybody that's living in the United States receives mail, so it's something that both sides can definitely support. we want to have fair elections, we want to have adequate delivery services," Cahill says.

Cahill says using the post office is a right all Americans are entitled to.

"One of those things like baseball, American pie, and the post office, so I was feeling real patriotic this morning then I got up because it's something that we take for granted," Cahill says.

Other places in Kentucky that hosted rallies today include Danville and Mount Sterling. The postmaster general is supposed to testify before a House committee on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.