Advertisement

Two central Ky. businesses work with Make-a-Wish to build cottage for 15-year-old

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richmond, Ky. (WKYT) - One Richmond 15-year-old’s wish has come true.

Make-a-Wish kid Campbell Doty has epilepsy disorders and has to communicate through a device. She loves birds and the outdoors, and now, she has her very own cottage.

The Richmond Lowe’s and Congleton-Hacker Construction worked with Make-A-Wish to build the cottage. It has plenty of bird feeders and it includes a wheelchair-friendly ramp for Campbell.

And to top it off, Campbell got to meet her favorite princess, Cinderalla.

“And I’ll be honest we really took a lot of time with Make-a-Wish to really pick she wanted,” said Michell Park, Campbell’s mother. “She’s always enjoyed being outside and so we figure building something for her to enjoy every day and something that she could find that joy in.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky Derby will run without fans

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Churchill Downs has announced the 146th Kentucky Derby on September 5, 2020 will run without fans.

News

COVID-19 causing fewer students to be at bars, restaurants near UK campus

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Most students said the restaurants off South Limestone were packed this time last year, but in a COVID-19 world, bars and restaurants are closing earlier now.

Lexington

Coroner: 17-year-old shot and killed in early morning Lexington shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Crews responded to McClain Drive near North Broadway in downtown Lexington around 5:25 a.m. Friday.

News

Police: Shots fired in reported road rage incident in Georgetown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a reported road rage shooting.

Latest News

News

WATCH | KSU cancels all non-class related gatherings on campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

WATCH | UK still on track for in-person classes as other colleges are hit by COVID outbreaks

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

Perry County Jailer Dexter Howard dies in car crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The Perry County Jailer died as a result of a car crash Friday evening.

News

WATCH | Absentee voting process for general election begins in Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:30 PM

News

WATCH | Kroger announces COVID-19 testing at all clinic locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

News

WATCH | Fayette Co. superintendent calls off Monday sports practices

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM