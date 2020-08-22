Two central Ky. businesses work with Make-a-Wish to build cottage for 15-year-old

Richmond, Ky. (WKYT) - One Richmond 15-year-old’s wish has come true.

Make-a-Wish kid Campbell Doty has epilepsy disorders and has to communicate through a device. She loves birds and the outdoors, and now, she has her very own cottage.

The Richmond Lowe’s and Congleton-Hacker Construction worked with Make-A-Wish to build the cottage. It has plenty of bird feeders and it includes a wheelchair-friendly ramp for Campbell.

And to top it off, Campbell got to meet her favorite princess, Cinderalla.

“And I’ll be honest we really took a lot of time with Make-a-Wish to really pick she wanted,” said Michell Park, Campbell’s mother. “She’s always enjoyed being outside and so we figure building something for her to enjoy every day and something that she could find that joy in.”

