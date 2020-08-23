Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer heat and humidity return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While rain chances lower for the beginning of the workweek, Summer-like heat and humidity will stay around before tropical moisture takes over.

Planning your evening and night, we’ll track some more isolated shower and thunderstorm chances for parts of the Commonwealth. Not everyone will see those rain chances, but if a storm moves over your area, it will produce a torrential downpour before moving on. By tonight, storm chances will be dwindling with drier conditions returning as well. Temperatures will stay on the mild side and slowly cool through the 70s this evening and eventually make it into the upper 60s overnight.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 60s with some patchy fog possible in some areas. Any fog around in the morning should clear reasonably quickly, and through the afternoon, we’ll be expecting a mix of sun and clouds. Mostly dry conditions will be around for most, but an isolated threat for a storm or two will be possible. Highs on Monday will reach the mid-80s, with humidity levels staying high as well.

We’ll keep mostly dry conditions continuing through the middle part of the week before watching our next rain threat move in by Thursday and increase through the end of the week. This rain will be the tropical moisture moving in from the remnants of Laura, so the timing could still change, but whenever it does move in, we’ll be expecting very heavy showers and gusty winds. Highs for the first half of the week will remain in the mid to upper 80s, and then once the storm chances ramp up, that could keep temperatures in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.