At least four Kentuckians scheduled to speak at GOP convention

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Kentuckians are slated to speak at the Republican National Convention this week.

The Trump campaign on Sunday morning released its list of scheduled speakers.

Senator Rand Paul and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron are scheduled to speak on Tuesday.

Nicholas Sandmann, the Covington Catholic student who sued several national news outlets after his viral encounter with a Native American man at the Lincoln Memorial, is also expected to speak on Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is being challenged by Democrat Amy McGrath in his bid for a seventh term, is scheduled to speak on Thursday.

The convention kicks off Monday. CBS News coverage is expected to begin on WKYT at 10 p.m. for each of the four nights of the convention.

