‘Fields of Gold’ bring patches of sunshine to Martin County

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - When Linda Booth visited a sunflower field with her grandchildren last year, a dream sprouted.

”I loved that and it just never left me that I wanted to plant some sunflowers somewhere,” Booth said. “And I shared that with my husband and, well, with anybody that would listen to me.”

That field of dreams soon became what her friend refers to as the ‘Fields of Gold.'

“I really didn’t know if they would grow at all, and I don’t think anybody thought they would,” Booth said. “But look. They’re bountiful and beautiful.”

She said gardening is in her blood and it was her mother’s favorite pastime. But she said sunflowers are about more than just growing plants. They’re about growing people.

“You know, the story of the sunflower? How it always looks toward the sun. And I think of the S-o-n,” she said. “And when the sun is not shining, the flowers look toward and draw strength from one another. Which is what people should do.”

So, hoping the community would take advantage of the area, she added signage to the sunflower patch: “Community Sunflower Patch! Enjoy!”

It was not long before she saw that happen. People from Martin County and its surrounding counties quickly started using the sunflower patches to share pictures on social media. The spot quickly became the talk of the town, adding some light to the otherwise dark days of the pandemic.

“Really wasn’t related in my heart and mind through the pandemic but it has a view to bless so many,” Booth said.

She said God used the plan for His purpose and she plans to continue planting the flowers every year until the property is no longer available. She hopes next year’s patches will be bigger and better.

