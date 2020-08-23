Advertisement

Gold Star monument unveiled in Oldham Co.

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) – A new monument in Oldham County honors Kentucky’s fallen soldiers and their families.

World War II veteran Hershel Woody Williams helped unveil the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Crestwood.

An inscription on the memorial states that the monument is, “a tribute to those who sacrificed a loved one for our freedom.”

WAVE3 News spoke with Williams, who says it’s important to recognize not only the soldiers who have died but also the people who supported them.

“The widow, the children, the mother, the father, the aunts, and the uncles. They had never had any recognition for their sacrifice, and they grieved with everybody else,” says Williams.

The memorial is the latest Gold Star monument to go up in Kentucky. One already exists in Lexington, and another is in Williamstown. One is also set to go up in Frankfort this month.

