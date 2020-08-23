Gov. Beshear reports 467 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Sunday afternoon on COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Beshear reported 467 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s total up to 43,529 . Seventy-nine of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 15 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was 3 days old.

“We are seeing a steady number of coronavirus cases among the young in Kentucky, and make no mistake: Youth is not a guarantee of a good outcome against this virus,” the Governor said.

The deaths reported Sunday included a 63-year-old man from Johnson County; a 63-year-old man from Shelby County; two men from Lewis County, ages 73 and 78; a 72-year-old man from Knox County; a 77-year-old woman from Oldham County; and an 88-year-old woman from Scott County. Green County lost two residents, a 90-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some data is unavailable until Monday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.