Advertisement

Kentucky elementary school employee gives away free masks

Mateo Rangel and his mother, Alejandra Rangel Jimenez wear their masks outside 1st grade registration at James Lane Allen Elementary School.
Mateo Rangel and his mother, Alejandra Rangel Jimenez wear their masks outside 1st grade registration at James Lane Allen Elementary School.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County school employee is making sure every student has all of their school supplies.

Madeline Potter works as the coordinator of the James Lane Allen Elementary School’s Family Resource Center. She is going above and beyond for back to school.

Campus is coming back to life after an extended break. Students greet their teachers in the backseat of the car in registration drive-thru lines.

This year, parents aren’t allowed to walk them through the doors, but a box of handmade masks is waiting for them at the entrance.

”Anybody, you don’t have to be a part of the school, anybody who needs them, that’s who we want to get them,” Potter said.

While students learn their ABC’s and arithmetic, Lucille Potter refines her home economics skills, teaching herself how to make masks with her sewing machine.

“She started making them and was getting really, really good at it, and we would give them out anywhere, because at first it wasn’t required everywhere,” Madeline Potter said.

Lucille’s daughter-in-law, Madeline Potter, helps students and families meet basic needs and overcome educational obstacles. She said this summer has been especially difficult.

“We had a family that, they don’t have laundry in their apartment so they would have to clean their clothes in the sink, and they didn’t have any way to dry them,” she said.

Potter said students learning virtually still need supplies at home. She encourages people to donate blunt end scissors, glue sticks, pencil sharpeners, markers and other school supplies they can find to their local schools.

On top of paper and pencils, Play-Doh and crayons, Potter is giving this community something to smile about, under the cloth.

“They don’t have to ask and they just come whenever, you don’t need to make an appointment or anything,” she said.

It’s not uncommon for the box of 150 stacked masks to be emptied by the end of the week. It’s the gift that can give life.

If you want to help keep the James Lane Allen mask project going, Potter asks you donate quilting cotton, elastic, shoe laces and fabric to the Family Resource Center.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Road rage shooting victim shares story after close call

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Victim of a road rage shooting in Georgetown shares his story.

Sports

Kentucky football showing zero signs of apprehension in practice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
With the season opener at Auburn just over a month away, the Wildcats have to ramp up their intensity in a hurry.

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear reports 814 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate falls to 4.84%

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Saturday on COVID-19 in the state.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Mix of storms and dry times for Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
After a stormy Saturday for some, we'll continue to storm threat into Sunday with plenty of dry times as well

Latest News

Sports

Former Wildcat Kyle Cody strikes out side in MLB debut

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The 26-year-old has pitched just five minor league innings since 2017.

Sports

Brandon Phillips hits walk-off homer for Lexington Legends

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The former Cincinnati Reds star joined the team on Wednesday and has hit three homers in three games.

Sports

2021 4-star guard Nolan Hickman commits to Kentucky

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The 6′2′' guard from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah is Kentucky’s first commit in its 2021 class.

News

“Save the Post Office” protests underway across the Commonwealth

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Democrats have accused Republicans of sabotaging the upcoming election by using the post office. They claim postmaster general Louis DeJoy is potentially slowing delivery.

News

One charged with murder in 2016 Lincoln Co. death investigation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A man has been charged in the death of Desiree Sparks back in October of 2016.

News

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florence

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Someone is holding a million-dollar ticket that was sold in Florence, according to a release from the Kentucky Lottery.