Advertisement

Mark Stoops on Terry Wilson: ‘He’s like a bolt again’

After missing a majority of last season, Wilson is showing some of that flash that made him 12-3 as Kentucky’s starting quarterback.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Preseason practice No. 3 is in the books for the Kentucky football team and we are finally seeing a healthy Terry Wilson back in action.

After missing a majority of last season with a knee injury, Wilson is showing some of that flash that made him 12-3 as Kentucky’s starting quarterback.

If the season started September 5 like originally scheduled, Terry would be ready to roll in the opener, but with the season now starting September 28, he has an extra three weeks to re-acclimate to competition.

Mark Stoops had high praise for Wilson after the first week of preseason practice.

“He really has a good comfort level in the pocket and he stepped up in the pocket, delivered the football down the field and threw it really well,” said Stoops.

“When he made the decision to pull it down and run — I am really trying to be quick on my whistle, believe me, I don’t want to see him stretch it out and run, but pulling it down, he’s like a bolt again, just like he used to be. When he pulls it down he can really run and hurt some people.”

“I love Terry,” said Kentucky starting center Drake Jackson. “He’s a great dude and he’s always been professional about the way he handles everything. That’s why he’s 12-3 as a starter. We’re excited to have him back just because of what he’s able to do.”

Kentucky is off on Sunday and will return to practice on Monday. The Wildcats are scheduled to open the 2020 season September 28 at Auburn.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sato wins second Indianapolis 500 under caution at empty track

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jenna Fryer
The Japanese racer held off Scott Dixon and ultimately won under caution.

Sports

Maximum Security wins Pacific Classic at Del Mar

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The victory earned Maximum Security a berth in the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland on Nov. 7.

Sports

NFL positive COVID-19 tests from NJ lab could be false

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Barry Wilner
The league has asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results “while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.”

Sports

Kentucky football showing zero signs of apprehension in practice

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
With the season opener at Auburn just over a month away, the Wildcats have to ramp up their intensity in a hurry.

Latest News

Sports

Former Wildcat Kyle Cody strikes out side in MLB debut

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The 26-year-old has pitched just five minor league innings since 2017.

Sports

Brandon Phillips hits walk-off homer for Lexington Legends

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The former Cincinnati Reds star joined the team on Wednesday and has hit three homers in three games.

Sports

2021 4-star guard Nolan Hickman commits to Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The 6′2′' guard from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah is Kentucky’s first commit in its 2021 class.

Sports

Kentucky Derby will run without fans

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Churchill Downs has announced the 146th Kentucky Derby on September 5, 2020 will run without fans.

News

WATCH | Fayette Co. superintendent calls off Monday sports practices

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

Sports

SEC expands COVID-19 testing requirements

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The league is now requiring three weekly tests instead of two.