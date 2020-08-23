Mark Stoops on Terry Wilson: ‘He’s like a bolt again’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Preseason practice No. 3 is in the books for the Kentucky football team and we are finally seeing a healthy Terry Wilson back in action.

After missing a majority of last season with a knee injury, Wilson is showing some of that flash that made him 12-3 as Kentucky’s starting quarterback.

If the season started September 5 like originally scheduled, Terry would be ready to roll in the opener, but with the season now starting September 28, he has an extra three weeks to re-acclimate to competition.

Mark Stoops had high praise for Wilson after the first week of preseason practice.

“He really has a good comfort level in the pocket and he stepped up in the pocket, delivered the football down the field and threw it really well,” said Stoops.

“When he made the decision to pull it down and run — I am really trying to be quick on my whistle, believe me, I don’t want to see him stretch it out and run, but pulling it down, he’s like a bolt again, just like he used to be. When he pulls it down he can really run and hurt some people.”

“I love Terry,” said Kentucky starting center Drake Jackson. “He’s a great dude and he’s always been professional about the way he handles everything. That’s why he’s 12-3 as a starter. We’re excited to have him back just because of what he’s able to do.”

Kentucky is off on Sunday and will return to practice on Monday. The Wildcats are scheduled to open the 2020 season September 28 at Auburn.

