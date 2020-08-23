Maximum Security wins Pacific Classic at Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) - Maximum Security won the $500,000 Pacific Classic by three lengths at Del Mar, the star-crossed colt’s second victory since moving to the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.

MAXIMUM SECURITY & Abel Cedillo go gate to wire in the #TVGPacificClassic @DelMarRacing securing automatic berth into the @BreedersCup Classic! Congrats to connections Trainer Bob Baffert & Owners Gary & Mary West/Magnier & Tabor!#WinAndYoureIN @LanesEndFarms pic.twitter.com/Ps5ZS7qKio — TVG (@TVG) August 23, 2020

Ridden by Abel Cedillo, Maximum Security ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.24. He paid $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10 as the 2-5 favorite in the field of six. Sharp Samurai returned $5 and $3.60. Midcourt paid $3 to show.

Defending champion Higher Power finished fourth.

The victory earned Maximum Security a berth in the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland on Nov. 7. The 4-year-old bay colt has 10 wins in 12 career starts.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.