Advertisement

NFL positive COVID-19 tests from NJ lab could be false

The league has asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results “while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.”
In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.
In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
By Barry Wilner
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL revealed Sunday that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners. Among teams reporting false positives, the Minnesota Vikings said they had 12, the New York Jets 10 and the Chicago Bears nine.

The league has asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results “while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.” The NFL did not identify the teams or say how many tests were positive.

Other teams that were affected are the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns.

The NFL uses BioReference for all of its COVID-19 testing, though tests are handled by labs throughout the nation to ensure teams get results quickly.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Maximum Security wins Pacific Classic at Del Mar

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The victory earned Maximum Security a berth in the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland on Nov. 7.

Sports

Kentucky football showing zero signs of apprehension in practice

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
With the season opener at Auburn just over a month away, the Wildcats have to ramp up their intensity in a hurry.

Sports

Former Wildcat Kyle Cody strikes out side in MLB debut

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The 26-year-old has pitched just five minor league innings since 2017.

Sports

Brandon Phillips hits walk-off homer for Lexington Legends

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The former Cincinnati Reds star joined the team on Wednesday and has hit three homers in three games.

Latest News

Sports

2021 4-star guard Nolan Hickman commits to Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The 6′2′' guard from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah is Kentucky’s first commit in its 2021 class.

Sports

Kentucky Derby will run without fans

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Churchill Downs has announced the 146th Kentucky Derby on September 5, 2020 will run without fans.

News

WATCH | Fayette Co. superintendent calls off Monday sports practices

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

Sports

SEC expands COVID-19 testing requirements

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The league is now requiring three weekly tests instead of two.

Sports

NCAA: All fall sport student-athletes will receive an additional year of eligibility

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Board of Directors also announced that they are working toward hosting scaled back fall championships in the spring.

Sports

Henry Clay football cancels first two games, citing ‘safety concerns’

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Blue Devils plan on opening the 2020 season on September 25 at Central Hardin High School.