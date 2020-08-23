One dead after camper catches fire near Pioneer Playhouse in Boyle Co.

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – Officials have confirmed that the body of a person was found in an RV that caught fire early Sunday morning in Danville.

A Facebook post from the Danville Police Department states that fire and police crews were called out to the Pioneer Playhouse on Stanford Road around 4:45 a.m. on a report that a camper was on fire.

Investigators say when they arrived the RV was completely engulfed in flames. Fire crews were able to knock back and contain the fire.

That’s when they say an unidentified individual was discovered deceased in the camper.

Investigators with the Danville Police Department, Danville City Fire, and Kentucky State Police are working to determine what caused the fire.

