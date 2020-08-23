Advertisement

One killed in single-vehicle Lexington crash

Investigators say the crash happened near the Speedway on Paris Pike.
Investigators say the crash happened near the Speedway on Paris Pike.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – One person has died after a late-night crash in Lexington.

Investigators say it happened near the Speedway on Paris Pike just after 11 p.m.

Officers say one car was involved. The driver, who was the only individual in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Police spent hours reconstructing the crash.

Paris Pike has since reopened.

WKYT will update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

