One person hurt in Lexington crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was seriously hurt, after a crash on the north side of Lexington Sunday.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and Cane Run Road.

Police tell WKYT that one person was taken to the hospital, with possibly life-threatening injuries. Two people in the other car were not hurt.

Traffic on inbound Broadway was diverted onto Cane Run while police investigated.

First responders and reconstruction crews were expected to be on scene for an hour or two.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, or if any charges will be filed.

