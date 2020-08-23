Road rage shooting victim shares story after close call

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department is still investigating a reported road rage shooting, and looking for the person who fired the shots.

“I was just going to Dairy Queen, you know, I’ve been wanting an ice cream. I was just on my lunch break from work. And well, I got shot at,” the victim of the road rage shooting, Shane Stubbs, said as he described the incident.

Stubbs was at an intersection off of the Georgetown Exit when he said another driver cut him off, causing Stubbs to slam on his breaks.

“You know, that made me a little mad. So I had a few words, and gave him the finger, and I guess he didn’t like that,” said Stubbs.

Stubbs said it was when he got to the intersection of Cherry Way and Connector Road, that he looked over at the other driver and began to fear for his life.

“Next thing I know, there was a gun pointed right at my face. There was a shot and the next thing you know, my ears are ringing because it was so close to my face.”

In a Facebook post, the Georgetown Police said multiple shots were fired from a moving vehicle. Police say one of the rounds hit the Applebee’s at the intersection, but they believe nobody was hit.

“Definitely watching my temper from now on because you never know what kind of person you’re dealing with.”

A lunch break, and a new rule of thumb, Stubbs said he won’t forget.

