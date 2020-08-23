Sato wins second Indianapolis 500 under caution at empty track

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Takuma Sato snatched a second Indianapolis 500 victory at empty Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the Japanese racer held off Scott Dixon and ultimately won under caution.

IndyCar officials declined to throw a red-flag after a massive crash by Spencer Pigot with just a handful of laps remaining. Pigot needed medical attention on the track, the crash scene was a massive debris field and there was no way the race could resume without a stoppage.

Dixon, the five-time IndyCar champion who had dominated the race, could only follow Sato across the finish line under yellow.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.