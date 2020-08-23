Student-athletes in Fayette County plan to rally for their futures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Student-athletes in Fayette County hope to send a message to the district's school board: they want to play this season.

Superintendent Manny Caulk announced that school athletics will not resume on Monday. According to a release from Fayette County Public Schools, the board will review safety plans before making a decision.

The decision comes after KHSAA voted to move forward with practices and games.

Jackson Henderson is a leader for Monday's rally. He's a senior at Henry Clay High School and a two-sport student-athlete. He pointed out that for many of his football teammates, losing the season could mean losing the opportunity to get a college scholarship and education.

“They have grades to where they can get into college, but no money. No money is involved. And playing football and playing sports will help them out dearly,” he explained.

His father, Bryan Henderson is worried that those opportunities and scholarships will go to athletes in neighboring counties and states who are able to play in front of college coaches this fall.

That’s why Jackson said his team is willing to do whatever it takes to play. They’ve already practiced safety procedures during summer conditioning. He praised his coaches for taking the virus seriously.

“Before we even enter the field, we have our temperature taken. If it’s cold, we have to sit out for a minute. If it’s hot, then we have to cool down to see if it changes. We also have to fill out a strict questionnaire about COVID things and what’s going around in our household before we even get onto the field,” he said.

Jackson says many other athletes from different schools want their unified voices heard.

“Even though we are rivals and when we play them we want to beat them, I know it’s just one big football community and we all want the same thing for Fayette County.”

The group plans to meet outside of the Central Office at 4:15 Monday evening.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.