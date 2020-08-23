Advertisement

UK to re-test 5,500 students in Greek Life

The Greek Life community has a higher positivity rate for COVID-19. Around 3% of them are testing positive, compared to around 1% for the rest of the student population.
By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

The University of Kentucky launched its next phase of testing. This time, the school will focus on students in Greek Life.  

UK has required testing for all students on campus, giving out more than 21,000 tests as of August 17th. Now, students in Greek Life are having to get tested again.

The Greek Life community has a higher positivity rate for COVID-19. Around 3% of them are testing positive, compared to around 1% for the rest of the student population. 5,500 students involved in Greek Life are now getting tested by August 30th.  

Students were asked whether they lived off-campus or in their fraternity or sorority house. Then, they waited in line at the location by the William T. Young Library.

Some students tell me the continued testing is getting tiresome.  

"It's a little frustrating. I understand where they're coming from just because being back on campus and everything, everyone's obviously going to see each other," says Sarah Jackson.

Jackson is in a sorority on campus. She’s not living in her sorority house, but says her sisters that are continue to wear masks and follow the rules. She says she’s not worried about going to class, but is still being as precautious as possible.

“Our whole house has just decided like at least during the spike because it does feel like a spike right now with everyone coming back together, that we are gonna maintain social distance and stay away from people as much as we can,” Jackson says.

Monday UK will start free drive-up testing at two sites for the entire community.

The university also has voluntary testing for employees. 600 of them have been tested to date, with fewer than five testing positive.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

