Woman wanted for attempted murder of Bath County deputy

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – Law enforcement officials in Bath County are looking for a woman they say fired a handgun at a deputy.

A Facebook post shared on the Owingsville Police Department’s account states that they are searching for Molly Stephens – who also goes by “Molly Jackson.”

According to investigators, officials were checking on a suspicious vehicle along Bypass Road in Salt Lick when the male driver got out and assaulted a deputy.

While the deputy was trying to apprehend the man, investigators say Stephens fired a handgun at the deputy before driving away in a 2016 Nissan Rogue.

Officers say she is believed to be in the Carter, Rowan, and Bath County area.

Investigators describe Stephens as armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

