Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Heat and humidity remain before storms ramp back up

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While dry, but humid conditions take over for the first half of the week, tropical rains will return later this week as remnants from Laura move into the Commonwealth.

For your evening and night ahead, expect warm conditions to continue. A few scattered showers will remain for those across southern Kentucky, but even those should be clearing up through this evening and into tonight. Mostly dry conditions will continue with temperatures slowly cooling down through the 70s tonight and eventually into the 60s overnight.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 60s with mostly clear skies. While we have primarily dry conditions again for Tuesday, you should expect another summer-like day with warm and humid conditions returning once more. Highs by the afternoon hours will be into the mid to upper 80s, but with high humidity levels, it will feel more like the mid-90s. A very isolated chance for a storm or two will be possible in the afternoon, but most won’t see anything.

We keep our summer heat and humidity going through the middle and later parts of the week, but our dry streak will end by late Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will enter back into the forecast for Thursday, and then we’ll be tracking tropical rains through the end of the week and into the weekend. These tropical rains will come from the remnants of Laura as it moves into the Commonwealth. These storms could be strong to severe while producing gusty winds and torrential rainfall. This will be a pattern to pay close attention to, and we’ll make sure to keep you updated with the latest.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

