Group holds rally in Lexington to call for extended hold on evictions during pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group rallied Monday morning in Lexington to call for an extended hold on evictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 300 Kentuckians have an eviction hearing within the next two weeks.

The Lexington Housing Justice Collective is hosting two anti-eviction rallies this week.

The first took place Monday morning at the Robert T Stephens courthouse plaza. They were asking Governor Beshear to standby his word and cancel rent and mortgage debts and payments.

Over 300 people have an eviction hearing within the next 2 weeks... today protesters call on Gov. Beshear to cancel rent and mortgage debt and payments @WKYT pic.twitter.com/82PFNs1jfK — Grace Finerman (@GraceFinerman) August 24, 2020

Earlier on in the pandemic, the governor issued an executive order suspending all evictions within the commonwealth.

Rally organizer Justice Walker tells us 51 people are scheduled to have an eviction hearing Monday. He says there will be three-hundred of these meetings within the next two weeks.

Monday, protesters gathered by the Fayette District Court, holding signs and chanting for housing security for all.

Walker says time and time again he’s run into people with housing issues and has seen how it has negatively affected their lives.

“[I’ve] personally lived in unsafe housing before. I’ve had to deal with no heater during the three months of winter. I’ve lived without ac during the summer. I’ve lived it. And I haven’t even had it the worst out of everyone that I organized with,” Walker said.

The governor is planning to make an announcement Monday at his 4 p.m briefing about evictions.

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., there will be another protest organized by the same group at the Robert T Stephens courthouse plaza.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.