Advertisement

Group holds rally in Lexington to call for extended hold on evictions during pandemic

By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group rallied Monday morning in Lexington to call for an extended hold on evictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 300 Kentuckians have an eviction hearing within the next two weeks.

The Lexington Housing Justice Collective is hosting two anti-eviction rallies this week.

The first took place Monday morning at the Robert T Stephens courthouse plaza. They were asking Governor Beshear to standby his word and cancel rent and mortgage debts and payments.

Earlier on in the pandemic, the governor issued an executive order suspending all evictions within the commonwealth.

Rally organizer Justice Walker tells us 51 people are scheduled to have an eviction hearing Monday. He says there will be three-hundred of these meetings within the next two weeks.

Monday, protesters gathered by the Fayette District Court, holding signs and chanting for housing security for all.

Walker says time and time again he’s run into people with housing issues and has seen how it has negatively affected their lives.

“[I’ve] personally lived in unsafe housing before. I’ve had to deal with no heater during the three months of winter. I’ve lived without ac during the summer. I’ve lived it. And I haven’t even had it the worst out of everyone that I organized with,” Walker said.

The governor is planning to make an announcement Monday at his 4 p.m briefing about evictions.

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., there will be another protest organized by the same group at the Robert T Stephens courthouse plaza.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Sen. McConnell talks about CARES Act funding in Georgetown

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Andrea Walker
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a stop in Georgetown Monday for a tour of Eco-Fibre.

Regional

‘Let Them Play’ rally outside state capitol in Frankfort

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton and Jim Stratman
Several dozen parents and high school student-athletes are holding a rally at the state capital to push for the right to play this fall.

News

Logging on for school, work is becoming harder for some Kentuckians

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
"If it rains it goes out. If more than a few people are on it, it runs really slows and bogs down. We can't watch videos. Even on a good day, I can't stream Netflix or Hulu or any kind of streaming service."

Lexington

Health dept. reports 156 COVID cases in Lexington over the weekend; total passes 5K

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 156 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances continue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
The daily threat of showers & storms will hold steady for several days.

News

WATCH | Police: One dead, two hurt in Fayette Mall shooting; reaction

Updated: 12 hours ago
The incident started around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Bath & Body Works store.

News

WATCH | Police: One dead, two hurt in Fayette Mall shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
The incident started around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Bath & Body Works store.

News

WATCH | A ‘regrettable error’ left UK student, employee personal information vulnerable

Updated: 12 hours ago
The university found that the file was accessible to anyone with a UK email address, but no one outside of the university could access the spreadsheet.

Lexington

Suspect pointed gun at friend, pulled trigger; says he thought it was unloaded, according to citation

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There is a heavy police presence on Centre Parkway in Lexington, just down the street from Tates Creek school campus.