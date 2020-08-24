Group of students gather for ‘let us play’ rally outside of Fayette Co. Public Schools Central Office

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of students gathered outside of the Fayette County Public Schools Central Office ahead of tonight’s school board meeting chanting “let us play.”

There were students representing several different schools within the district there, each wearing their school colors, holding signs that say “let us play.”

WKYT’s Shelby Smithson talked to one student in particular-- Luke Plummer is a senior at Henry Clay high School. He plays football and lacrosse, and says they’ve been preparing for this fall football season all summer.

For him and a lot of his friends, it’s their last chance to play high school football. Plummer says they understand the severity of the pandemic but they’re willing to follow all of the rules if they’re allowed to play.

“Everybody on the football team wants to play, we’ve all been praying and hoping that we’re allowed to play,” said Plummer. “We’re willing to follow any guidelines, wearing masks at practice, social distancing on the sidelines, we just, This is a lot of kids last opportunity to get film and scholarship money so they can go to college and perform at the next level.”

It’s definitely a step in the right direction for them.

The crowd actually left shortly after hearing the governor’s decision, but of course now they’re still waiting to hear how the school board will weigh in on the fall sports season.

A group of students are gathering outside of the Fayette County Public Schools Central Office ahead of tonight’s school board meeting chanting “let us play.” pic.twitter.com/w356gNyoZ7 — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) August 24, 2020

