Health dept. reports 156 COVID cases in Lexington over the weekend; total passes 5K

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 156 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 53.

The new cases from Thursday bring the county’s total to 5,067.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

131 cases, Aug. 7

116 cases, July 27

105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14

101 cases, Aug. 13

100 cases, July 23

91 cases, July 31

90 cases, Aug. 5

89 cases, July 30

87 cases, Aug. 19

86 cases, Aug. 20

The health dept. says COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Lexington. Health department officials gave us one reason for the rise in cases: they say people are still vacationing at hot spots, and bringing the virus back to Lexington.

Since the beginning of August, Lexington has reported more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19. The health dept. says August now has more cases than all of July.

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 43,066 cases and 872 deaths.

