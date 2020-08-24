Advertisement

Health dept. reports 156 COVID cases in Lexington over the weekend; total passes 5K

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 156 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 156 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 156 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 53.

The new cases from Thursday bring the county’s total to 5,067.

Lexington’s COVID-19 case count passed the 5,000 mark over the weekend, and August now has more cases than all of...

Posted by Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Monday, August 24, 2020

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 91 cases, July 31
  • 90 cases, Aug. 5
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 87 cases, Aug. 19
  • 86 cases, Aug. 20

The health dept. says COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Lexington. Health department officials gave us one reason for the rise in cases: they say people are still vacationing at hot spots, and bringing the virus back to Lexington.

Since the beginning of August, Lexington has reported more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19. The health dept. says August now has more cases than all of July.

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 43,066 cases and 872 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
The daily threat of showers & storms will hold steady for several days.

News

WATCH | Police: One dead, two hurt in Fayette Mall shooting; reaction

Updated: 9 hours ago
The incident started around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Bath & Body Works store.

News

WATCH | Police: One dead, two hurt in Fayette Mall shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
The incident started around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Bath & Body Works store.

Latest News

News

WATCH | A ‘regrettable error’ left UK student, employee personal information vulnerable

Updated: 9 hours ago
The university found that the file was accessible to anyone with a UK email address, but no one outside of the university could access the spreadsheet.

Lexington

One dead after Lexington shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There is a heavy police presence on Centre Parkway in Lexington, just down the street from Tates Creek school campus.

News

A ‘regrettable error’ left UK student, employee personal information vulnerable

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The university found that the file was accessible to anyone with a UK email address, but no one outside of the university could access the spreadsheet.

Sports

Sato wins second Indianapolis 500 under caution at empty track

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jenna Fryer
The Japanese racer held off Scott Dixon and ultimately won under caution.

Sports

Mark Stoops on Terry Wilson: ‘He’s like a bolt again’

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
After missing a majority of last season, Wilson is showing some of that flash that made him 12-3 as Kentucky’s starting quarterback.

News

Name of person killed in Fayette Mall shooting released

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The incident started around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Bath & Body Works store.