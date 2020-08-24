Advertisement

One dead after Lexington shooting

Heavy police presence on Centre Parkway in Lexington
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a shooting on Centre Parkway in Lexington.

It happened just down the street from Tates Creek school’s campus.

The Lexington Police Department is calling the situation a death investigation. They said people inside the home called police. No one is in custody as of now, and officers said everyone involved is talking to them.

Police said this shooting is not related to any of the recent shootings in the city.

