Advertisement

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As children head back to school, new coronavirus numbers are causing concern for parents.

There has been a 90% increase in the number of COVID-19 among children in the United States in the last several weeks, according to data released by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

“We’ve had 90 deaths in children in the United States already, in just a few months,” Dr. Sean O’Leary,Vice Chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infection Diseases, said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children, but O’Leary says it is still important to take the virus seriously.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are the same in children as they are in everyone else -- cough, shortness of breath and fever -- just to name a few.

Pediatricians say other key signs to watch for include any difficulty in breathing, a rash that spreads quickly, lack of energy and problems keeping a child awake.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that while children represented only about 9% of all cases in states reporting cases by age, over 400,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky National Guard prepares for future deployments

Updated: moments ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
n recent months, the Kentucky National Guard has assisted communities in several ways. They’ve responded to the pandemic, the polls, and civil unrest during protests.

National

Is Ohio still a swing state?

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing a Monday update on COVID-19 in the state.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Latest News

National

National Guard called out after police shoot Black man

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha became the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest after police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

National

Holmes Beach, Fla. resident looking for stolen mannequin wearing late husband’s jacket

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Holmes Beach resident says she can replace the mannequin, but it's what he was wearing she can't replace.

National

Tropical Storm Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart Monday, easing one threat to the Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a potentially supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph.

National

Holmes Beach, Fla. resident looking for stolen mannequin wearing late husband’s jacket

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Maggie’s late husband Peter passed away in 2013, and Roger, the plastic mannequin, was wearing Peter’s tuxedo jacket.

News

Suspect held at gunpoint by homeowner until deputies get there

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after they say a homeowner detained him attempting to steal his truck.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Heat and humidity remain before storms ramp back up

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Adam Burniston
While dry conditions stick around for the first half of the week, tropical rains and storms will return to the forecast