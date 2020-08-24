Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances continue

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The daily threat of showers & storms will hold steady for several days. Throw in some tropical moisture, and we have ourselves quite the eventful week.

Rounds of showers & thunderstorms will develop again today. Some of them might produce heavy rain or even some more substantial elements. I don't even think the general storm chances are widespread. These things have been the same for days and will likely continue. It doesn't look like we will see a significant severe weather outbreak, but an isolated storm with those more potent elements will be possible.

Tropical moisture looks to find its way back to Kentucky by the end of the week or weekend. As of this moment, whatever is left of Laura by the end of the week will be right here. That can change quickly. We will keep watching for that because those systems usually mean soaking rains for us.

I have been writing this message since back in March, and I plan to continue until we reach that ordinary world that I have been talking about all these months. It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

