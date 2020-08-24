Kentucky National Guard prepares for future deployments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In recent months, the Kentucky National Guard has assisted communities in several ways. They’ve responded to the pandemic, the polls, and civil unrest during protests.

Approximately 7,500 Kentucky National Guard members stand ready to answer the call. And in May after days of unrest during protests, Governor Andy Beshear called for help.

“At the request of the mayor and the Louisville Metro Police Department and approval of the governor work we sent approximately 500 soldiers to support Louisville Metro Police Department,” said Army Lt. Col. Travis Carpenter, Director of Military Support - Kentucky National Guard.

Guard officials declined to comment on the fatal shooting of David McAtee. He was killed amid a night of protests in downtown Louisville. Investigators found shrapnel from McAtee’s body that matched rifles by national guard members.

“I don’t know that I’m the qualified person to tell you about whether or not our response helped, but I know the Louisville Metro Police Department was grateful for our assistance,” Carpenter said.

Guard members have also packed food boxes for families struggling to eat during the pandemic, and have directed traffic at drive-up COVID-19 testing sites. They’re focused on staying safe as they train for future deployments.

“We’ve learned to train at social distances,” Carpenter said. “We’ve leaned to train with personal protective equipment on.”

The Kentucky National Guard is investigating their response to Louisville protests.

