Advertisement

Kentucky National Guard prepares for future deployments

In recent months the Kentucky National Guard has assisted communities in several ways. They’ve responded to the pandemic, the polls, and civil unrest during protests.
In recent months the Kentucky National Guard has assisted communities in several ways. They’ve responded to the pandemic, the polls, and civil unrest during protests.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In recent months, the Kentucky National Guard has assisted communities in several ways. They’ve responded to the pandemic, the polls, and civil unrest during protests.

Approximately 7,500 Kentucky National Guard members stand ready to answer the call. And in May after days of unrest during protests, Governor Andy Beshear called for help.

“At the request of the mayor and the Louisville Metro Police Department and approval of the governor work we sent approximately 500 soldiers to support Louisville Metro Police Department,” said Army Lt. Col. Travis Carpenter, Director of Military Support - Kentucky National Guard.

Guard officials declined to comment on the fatal shooting of David McAtee. He was killed amid a night of protests in downtown Louisville. Investigators found shrapnel from McAtee’s body that matched rifles by national guard members.

“I don’t know that I’m the qualified person to tell you about whether or not our response helped, but I know the Louisville Metro Police Department was grateful for our assistance,” Carpenter said.

Guard members have also packed food boxes for families struggling to eat during the pandemic, and have directed traffic at drive-up COVID-19 testing sites. They’re focused on staying safe as they train for future deployments.

“We’ve learned to train at social distances,” Carpenter said. “We’ve leaned to train with personal protective equipment on.”

The Kentucky National Guard is investigating their response to Louisville protests.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing a Monday update on COVID-19 in the state.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Suspect held at gunpoint by homeowner until deputies get there

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after they say a homeowner detained him attempting to steal his truck.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Heat and humidity remain before storms ramp back up

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Adam Burniston
While dry conditions stick around for the first half of the week, tropical rains and storms will return to the forecast

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington Catholic moves classes online after COVID cases

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington Catholic High School will move to online classes for the next two weeks.

News

Cardinal Stadium reduces capacity to 18,000 fans for 2020 UofL football season games

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray Media
The University of Louisville has announced changes in seating capacity for the upcoming 2020-2021 college football season.

State

Sen. McConnell talks about CARES Act funding in Georgetown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a stop in Georgetown Monday for a tour of Eco-Fibre.

Regional

‘Let Them Play’ rally outside state capitol in Frankfort

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton and Jim Stratman
Several dozen parents and high school student-athletes are holding a rally at the state capital to push for the right to play this fall.

Lexington

Group holds rally in Lexington to call for extended hold on evictions during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
A group rallied Monday morning in Lexington to call for an extended hold on evictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Logging on for school, work is becoming harder for some Kentuckians

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
"If it rains it goes out. If more than a few people are on it, it runs really slows and bogs down. We can't watch videos. Even on a good day, I can't stream Netflix or Hulu or any kind of streaming service."