‘Let Them Play’ rally outside state capitol in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Several dozen parents and high school student-athletes are holding a rally at the state capital to push for the right to play this fall.

They say they are concerned, despite the state high school athletic association voting to start the season next month, it will be taken away from them by the governor and state health officials.

They began gathering on the capital steps about 10 Monday and plan to be here all day. They want to send a message, and it’s simple: let them play.

High school athletes and parents are outside the Capitol right now campaigning for the chance to play high school sports. I’ll have a live report on @WKYT at 12 and @philtvnews will take over at 12:30 pic.twitter.com/C86RVzDUIR — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) August 24, 2020

This comes in the wake of the KHSAA Board of Control voting to keep the start of sports, albeit delayed from what a normal year would be, to early to mid-September. But then, Governor Beshear said in one of his daily briefings last week that the decision surprised him.

Adults, parents and athletes from football, soccer, cheerleading, band and various other sports and activities are gathered in Frankfort Monday.

“Let’s continue on. Let’s go on to practice, go on to tryouts, let’s go on with somewhat of a season that we can have,” said Brian Young who wants his son to be able to play soccer.

“We all recognize the risk and we recognize the risk that we may not last. It’s just, give us an opportunity, at the end of the day, what is missing in our Kentucky right now, they just need companionship,” said Dawne Perkins, Lexington parent.

Just about everyone out at the protest was wearing masks and say what they are doing is to simply be respectful, not to downplay the virus, but to say with other states allowing high school sports with precautions and rules, they can do that, too.

Organizers say they plan to be at the capital leading up to the 4 p.m. briefing by Governor Beshear. It’s not known if the governor will address the high school sports issue or not.

