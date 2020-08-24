Advertisement

‘Let Them Play’ rally outside state capitol in Frankfort

By Phil Pendleton and Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Several dozen parents and high school student-athletes are holding a rally at the state capital to push for the right to play this fall.

They say they are concerned, despite the state high school athletic association voting to start the season next month, it will be taken away from them by the governor and state health officials.

They began gathering on the capital steps about 10 Monday and plan to be here all day. They want to send a message, and it’s simple: let them play.

This comes in the wake of the KHSAA Board of Control voting to keep the start of sports, albeit delayed from what a normal year would be, to early to mid-September. But then, Governor Beshear said in one of his daily briefings last week that the decision surprised him.

Adults, parents and athletes from football, soccer, cheerleading, band and various other sports and activities are gathered in Frankfort Monday.

“Let’s continue on. Let’s go on to practice, go on to tryouts, let’s go on with somewhat of a season that we can have,” said Brian Young who wants his son to be able to play soccer.

“We all recognize the risk and we recognize the risk that we may not last. It’s just, give us an opportunity, at the end of the day, what is missing in our Kentucky right now, they just need companionship,” said Dawne Perkins, Lexington parent.

Just about everyone out at the protest was wearing masks and say what they are doing is to simply be respectful, not to downplay the virus, but to say with other states allowing high school sports with precautions and rules, they can do that, too.

Organizers say they plan to be at the capital leading up to the 4 p.m. briefing by Governor Beshear. It’s not known if the governor will address the high school sports issue or not.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Sen. McConnell talks about CARES Act funding in Georgetown

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Andrea Walker
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a stop in Georgetown Monday for a tour of Eco-Fibre.

Lexington

Group holds rally in Lexington to call for extended hold on evictions during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Finerman
A group rallied Monday morning in Lexington to call for an extended hold on evictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Logging on for school, work is becoming harder for some Kentuckians

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
"If it rains it goes out. If more than a few people are on it, it runs really slows and bogs down. We can't watch videos. Even on a good day, I can't stream Netflix or Hulu or any kind of streaming service."

Lexington

Health dept. reports 156 COVID cases in Lexington over the weekend; total passes 5K

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 156 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances continue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
The daily threat of showers & storms will hold steady for several days.

News

WATCH | Police: One dead, two hurt in Fayette Mall shooting; reaction

Updated: 12 hours ago
The incident started around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Bath & Body Works store.

News

WATCH | Police: One dead, two hurt in Fayette Mall shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
The incident started around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Bath & Body Works store.

News

WATCH | A ‘regrettable error’ left UK student, employee personal information vulnerable

Updated: 12 hours ago
The university found that the file was accessible to anyone with a UK email address, but no one outside of the university could access the spreadsheet.

Lexington

Suspect pointed gun at friend, pulled trigger; says he thought it was unloaded, according to citation

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There is a heavy police presence on Centre Parkway in Lexington, just down the street from Tates Creek school campus.