Lexington Catholic moves classes online after COVID cases

Lexington Catholic will reopen as planned, against Beshear’s recommendation
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic High School will move to online classes for the next two weeks.

That’s just days after beginning the school year in person.

PREVIOUS: Lexington Catholic will reopen as planned, against Beshear’s recommendation

In a letter to parents, school leaders say the decision was made after cases of COVID-19 were reported by parents and the health department.

The health dept. tells us there are five student cases and one staff case.

Students are expected to be back in the classroom on September 8.

