Sen. McConnell talks about CARES Act funding in Georgetown

By Andrea Walker
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a stop in Georgetown Monday for a tour of Eco-Fibre.

Eco-Fibre is a new hemp processing plant that specializes in finding new, high tech uses for hemp and CBD.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company developed a reusable face mask, made from Kentucky proud hemp.

That effort was made possible in part through funding from the CARES Act, which provided much-needed aid to families and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That was a way to help this young business make it through the pandemic, they applied for and received $1.2 million,” Sen McConnell said. “They were one of 50,000 small businesses in our state that access $5.2 billion to save jobs all across Kentucky.”

The CARES Act has delivered more than $2.3 million to Scott County. That funding helped provide much-needed PPE and support to first responders.

McConnell is also recording a message for this week’s Republican National Convention. His remarks are set to run this Thursday night.

