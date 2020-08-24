Sen. McConnell talks about CARES Act funding in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a stop in Georgetown Monday for a tour of Eco-Fibre.

Eco-Fibre is a new hemp processing plant that specializes in finding new, high tech uses for hemp and CBD.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company developed a reusable face mask, made from Kentucky proud hemp.

LIVE: Sen. Mitch McConnell in Georgetown LIVE: Sen. Mitch McConnell is in Georgetown this morning to talk about how the CARES Act is being used in Kentucky. MORE>>https://bit.ly/3j8dfvy Posted by WKYT on Monday, August 24, 2020

That effort was made possible in part through funding from the CARES Act, which provided much-needed aid to families and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That was a way to help this young business make it through the pandemic, they applied for and received $1.2 million,” Sen McConnell said. “They were one of 50,000 small businesses in our state that access $5.2 billion to save jobs all across Kentucky.”

The CARES Act has delivered more than $2.3 million to Scott County. That funding helped provide much-needed PPE and support to first responders.

McConnell is also recording a message for this week’s Republican National Convention. His remarks are set to run this Thursday night.

