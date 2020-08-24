Sen. McConnell talks about CARES Act funding in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a stop in Georgetown Monday for a tour of Eco-Fibre.
Eco-Fibre is a new hemp processing plant that specializes in finding new, high tech uses for hemp and CBD.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company developed a reusable face mask, made from Kentucky proud hemp.
That effort was made possible in part through funding from the CARES Act, which provided much-needed aid to families and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was a way to help this young business make it through the pandemic, they applied for and received $1.2 million,” Sen McConnell said. “They were one of 50,000 small businesses in our state that access $5.2 billion to save jobs all across Kentucky.”
The CARES Act has delivered more than $2.3 million to Scott County. That funding helped provide much-needed PPE and support to first responders.
McConnell is also recording a message for this week’s Republican National Convention. His remarks are set to run this Thursday night.
