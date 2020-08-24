Suspect held at gunpoint by homeowner until deputies get there

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after they say a homeowner detained him after finding him attempting to steal his truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a 911 call early Sunday morning of a homeowner who was holding someone at gunpoint. The incident happened at the 800 block of Stewart Road, five miles east of Somerset.

Deputies found 28-year-old Derrick J. Johnson of Somerset being held at gunpoint by the homeowner. They say the homeowner found Johnson inside his vehicle attempting to alter the ignition system in order to steal the vehicle. Officials say Johnson broke a window of the truck to get into it.

Inside the truck, deuputies found burglary tools and a backpack containing syringes. They say the victim of the attempted auto theft denied that the tools or backpack belonged to him.

Johnson was arrested and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center and was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto of $500 or more but under $10,000 (attempt), criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others under $500, possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia.

