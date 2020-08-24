Advertisement

UK’s DeWayne Peevy hired as Athletics Director at DePaul

Peevy has been with UK Athletics since 2008 and has served as the deputy athletics director since 2013
DeWayne Peevy, Mitch Barnhart.<br /><br />The University of Kentucky men's basketball team beat Ottawa 117-58 in Lexington's Rupp Arena on Monday, October 2, 2015.<br /><br />Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky’s DeWayne Peevy is leaving the school after twelve years to take the athletic director’s position at DePaul University.

Peevy will be officially introduced Tuesday at a video news conference.

Peevy has been with UK Athletics since 2008 and has served as the deputy athletics director since 2013. He has also served as a liaison to the Southeastern Conference office and has worked closes with the UK basketball program.

