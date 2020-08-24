UK’s DeWayne Peevy hired as Athletics Director at DePaul
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky’s DeWayne Peevy is leaving the school after twelve years to take the athletic director’s position at DePaul University.
Peevy will be officially introduced Tuesday at a video news conference.
Peevy has been with UK Athletics since 2008 and has served as the deputy athletics director since 2013. He has also served as a liaison to the Southeastern Conference office and has worked closes with the UK basketball program.
