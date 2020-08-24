Advertisement

Univ. of Kentucky: A ‘regrettable error’ left student, employee personal information vulnerable

The information of several hundred students and a small group of employees was in the spreadsheet.
The information of several hundred students and a small group of employees was in the spreadsheet.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As COVID-19 testing continues on UK’s campus, the university has developed a system for notifying students and staff of their results.

But, Sunday UK realized there was a flaw in that system.

“The incident involved a shared file that our contact tracing team was using to make contacts, to reach out to people who had tested negative over the last couple of weeks,” UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton said. “That file, we believe the issue was it wasn’t set to a setting that kept it private or locked down like it should have been.”

The university found that the file was accessible to anyone with a UK email address, but no one outside of the university could access the spreadsheet.

“It’s impacted, in some way, several hundred people on our campus, mostly students and a smaller number of employees,” Blanton said.

The file didn’t contain private health information or social security numbers, but it did list names, dates of birth, and the negative test results.

While Blanton said they believe it was only accessible for a short period of time before the university closed it down, he said it is still a regrettable error and hopes it doesn’t deter anyone from being tested in the future.

“We know it’s an anxious time, we know it’s an uncertain time, we know an incident like this might make people more uncertain, so we want to address it quickly, tell people what we know, when we know it, and how we’re working to fix it,” Blanton said. “Hopefully that sense of transparency and openness about what we’re doing and how we’re working to protect people will give them the assurance they need to continue doing what they need to do to keep themselves and each other healthy and safe on our campus.”

Blanton said as early as tomorrow, the university will be getting in contact with those students and employees who were impacted, as well as the people who accessed the file but weren’t supposed to.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sato wins second Indianapolis 500 under caution at empty track

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jenna Fryer
The Japanese racer held off Scott Dixon and ultimately won under caution.

Sports

Mark Stoops on Terry Wilson: ‘He’s like a bolt again’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
After missing a majority of last season, Wilson is showing some of that flash that made him 12-3 as Kentucky’s starting quarterback.

Lexington

Police: One dead, two hurt in Fayette Mall shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There are multiple reports of shots fired at Fayette Mall in Lexington.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer heat and humidity return

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
While rain chances move out for the start of the workweek, Summer heat and humidity will be staying around

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear reports 467 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Beshear reported 467 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s total up to 43,529.

News

At least four Kentuckians scheduled to speak at GOP convention

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
At least four Kentuckians are scheduled to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Sports

Maximum Security wins Pacific Classic at Del Mar

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The victory earned Maximum Security a berth in the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland on Nov. 7.

Sports

NFL positive COVID-19 tests from NJ lab could be false

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Barry Wilner
The league has asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results “while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.”

Lexington

One person hurt in Lexington crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and Cane Run Road.

News

Student-athletes in Fayette County plan to rally for their futures

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Superintendent Manny Caulk announced that school athletics will not resume on Monday. The decision comes after KHSAA voted to move forward with practices and games.