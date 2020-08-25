Advertisement

Advocates remember teen killed in Fayette Mall shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Advocates and friends of Kenneth Wayne Bottoms, Jr, plead with the city for help in their communities.

They say if nothing is done now, more adults, teenagers and children will be killed by gun violence.

Family and friends of 17-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bottoms knew him as Kenny. He was killed during a shooting at Fayette Mall Sunday afternoon.

“We failed these children,” said at-risk teen advocate Corey Dunn said. “In one way or another, we all have failed these children, so I would encourage everyone to step up and get involved.”

An advocate for at-risk teens, Corey Dunn knew and worked with Kenny his whole life.

“If we don’t do a good job at our job, someone’s going to have a funeral. Someone’s going to go to prison,” Dunn said.

Dunn says Kenny is just one of the countless teens in the community killed by gun violence. He says many of the kids he works with have seen several friends and family members die by the time they’re Kenny’s age.

“They’re underprivileged, they’re uneducated, they’re beat down by society on a regular basis to the point they give up on school,” Dunn said. “They don’t believe that they can have a long prosperous life, they don’t see a future for themselves, so their behavior is somewhat erratic.”

Teen advocate Logan Avritt worked with Kenny and 18-year-old Mykel Waide, who was killed just one week ago.

“You see your friend, you feel like he made it to the finish line, he was there. Then his life was cut short. So why should I continue down this path? Look what happened to my friend,” Avritt said.

He says many kids start carrying guns early on for protection in a community they feel has been forgotten and overlooked by the rest of the city.

“The higher-ups in this city, you know, they have to start coming down here,” Avritt said. “Meeting with the guys and the families that suffer this everyday and really see the trauma that’s taking place in these communities.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Group of students gather for ‘let us play’ rally outside of Fayette Co. Public Schools Central Office

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Group of students gather for ‘let us play’ rally outside of Fayette Co. Public Schools Central Office

News

WATCH | Advocates remember teen killed in Fayette Mall shooting

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Advocates and friends of Kenneth Wayne Bottoms, Jr, plead with the city for help in their communities.

News

Fayette Co. Public Schools orders 12,000 Chromebooks for students

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
They expect at least 3,000 in the next two weeks, with more coming in October.

News

CARES Act funding to help landlords make up for lost payments, future rent for tenants

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Help is on the way for both the landlord and the tenant.

Latest News

News

One charged with murder in connection with Fayette Mall shooting, two others arrested

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The incident started around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Bath & Body Works store.

News

Fayette Co. Public Schools officials recommend district follows KHSAA guidelines for fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Smithson
Fayette County Public Schools decided the district will follow the guidelines set by the KHSAA for fall sports.

News

Group of students gather for ‘let us play’ rally outside of Fayette Co. Public Schools Central Office

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
There were students representing several different schools within the district there, each wearing their school colors, holding signs that say “let us play.”

State

Ky. man faces fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Kentucky man could face a fine of up to $750,000 or six months in jail for violating a quarantine order in the Alberta Rockies in late June according to Canadian Mounted Police.

News

Kentucky National Guard prepares for future deployments

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
n recent months, the Kentucky National Guard has assisted communities in several ways. They’ve responded to the pandemic, the polls, and civil unrest during protests.

News

Gov. Beshear signs executive order on evictions; reports 373 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided a Monday update on COVID-19 in the state.