CARES Act funding to help landlords make up for lost payments, future rent for tenants

Help is on the way for both the landlord and the tenant.
Governor Andy Beshear says his administration is preparing to announce potential funding Monday that could help Kentuckians pay rent.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The governor announced Monday $15 million in CARES Act funding would be used to reimburse some landlords and pay for future months of rent for some tenants. This comes after evictions have started to once again be filed in courthouses across the state.

The Governor's executive order also comes with requiring landlords to give 30 days notice on the intent to evict by the landlord as well as the tenant meeting with the landlord to find a possible resolution. The governor is also not allowing landlords to charge any late fees, penalties, and interest from March to the end of 2020 due to late payments.

"Evictions are very serious," said Shante Tullar, an intake specialist with the Lexington Fair Housing Council. "Essentially they are housing felonies. There is no way to remove them. They stick with tenants their entire lives and it makes it almost impossible to find housing. Evictions can even disqualify you from some social service programs that you would obviously need if you were in that type of situation."

Tullar says this is the right start to mend damages to the tenant and landlord relationships but believes the $15 million will only last so long.

The state will begin accepting applications September 8. The Governor’s office is still working to create a platform for applicants to apply with.

