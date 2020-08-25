Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Hurricane Laura Likely To Impact Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - t's a tropical feeling week across Kentucky, with tropical temps and a few tropical rain producing thunderstorms over the next few days. By the end of the week, the tropics may REALLY come to Kentucky as the remnants of Laura impact our weather. The extent of that impact is still to be determined, but that's what we are here for.

Let me kick things off with what’s going on out there today. It’s a steamy one with a mix of sun and clouds and just a stray shower or storm going up for most. We will need to watch areas of Indiana and Ohio for a complex of storms to develop late this afternoon into the evening. This will try to dive southeastward and may clip areas of the north and east.

As tropical moisture increases well ahead of Laura for Wednesday and Thursday, clusters of showers and storms will start to increase around here. We will need to watch the setup for Thursday because it could fire up some decent storms with torrential rains.

