Download the Official Kentucky Lottery App!

Put more lottery fun right in your hands!

Thanks to the official Kentucky Lottery mobile phone app you hold the fuel of your imagination in the palm of your hand.

The official app of the Kentucky Lottery lets you purchase tickets for your favorite jackpot games, find a Kentucky Lottery retailer, save your favorite wagers, scan tickets to see if you're a winner, and check your lottery numbers anytime, anywhere.

Wonder what the Powerball jackpot is up to? Check the app. You can purchase tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Kentucky Cash Ball 225, and Lucky for Life plays, plus, you can get up to the minute jackpot totals for your favorite games.

Besides storing your favorite wagers, the app also allows you to Create digital play slips to purchase tickets at retail locations.

And with an online account, you can keep track of your purchases and wins and receive an email notification when you’ve won. Then, sign up to have winnings under $600 deposited directly into your Kentucky Lottery online account. The app even allows you to set personal spending limits.