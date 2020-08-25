Advertisement

Fayette Co. Public Schools officials recommend district follows KHSAA guidelines for fall sports

(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Smithson
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a board meeting Monday evening, officials at Fayette County Public Schools decided the district will follow the guidelines set by the KHSAA for fall sports.

Superintendent Manny Caulk said at the meeting that if the district sees a spike in cases of the virus due to sports, they would not hesitate to stop practices and games.

Last Friday Superintendent Caulk called off practices that were supposed to start today so that the board could meet again to discuss when fall sports should resume.

