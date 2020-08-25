Fayette Co. Public Schools officials recommend district follows KHSAA guidelines for fall sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a board meeting Monday evening, officials at Fayette County Public Schools decided the district will follow the guidelines set by the KHSAA for fall sports.

Superintendent Manny Caulk said at the meeting that if the district sees a spike in cases of the virus due to sports, they would not hesitate to stop practices and games.

Last Friday Superintendent Caulk called off practices that were supposed to start today so that the board could meet again to discuss when fall sports should resume.

In tonight’s Fayette County school board meeting, the district just made its official recommendation to allow fall sports in line with KHSAA guidelines. — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) August 24, 2020

