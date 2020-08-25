Fayette Co. Public Schools orders 12,000 Chromebooks for students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At tonight’s school board meeting, the Fayette County school district said it ordered 12,000 Chromebooks for students. However, it’s been a slow process.

They expect at least 3,000 in the next two weeks, with more coming in October.

The district also ordered 1,100 hotspots to help with Wi-Fi issues. School leaders say elementary schools are being prioritized.

