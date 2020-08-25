Advertisement

Fayette Co. Public Schools orders 12,000 Chromebooks for students

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At tonight’s school board meeting, the Fayette County school district said it ordered 12,000 Chromebooks for students. However, it’s been a slow process.

RELATED: Chromebooks flying off the shelves as parents, school districts prepare for virtual learning

They expect at least 3,000 in the next two weeks, with more coming in October.

The district also ordered 1,100 hotspots to help with Wi-Fi issues. School leaders say elementary schools are being prioritized.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Group of students gather for ‘let us play’ rally outside of Fayette Co. Public Schools Central Office

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Group of students gather for ‘let us play’ rally outside of Fayette Co. Public Schools Central Office

News

WATCH | Fayette Co. Public Schools orders 12,000 Chromebooks for students

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Fayette Co. Public Schools orders 12,000 Chromebooks for students

News

WATCH | Advocates remember teen killed in Fayette Mall shooting

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Advocates and friends of Kenneth Wayne Bottoms, Jr, plead with the city for help in their communities.

News

CARES Act funding to help landlords make up for lost payments, future rent for tenants

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Help is on the way for both the landlord and the tenant.

Latest News

News

One charged with murder in connection with Fayette Mall shooting, two others arrested

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The incident started around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Bath & Body Works store.

News

Fayette Co. Public Schools officials recommend district follows KHSAA guidelines for fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Smithson
Fayette County Public Schools decided the district will follow the guidelines set by the KHSAA for fall sports.

News

Group of students gather for ‘let us play’ rally outside of Fayette Co. Public Schools Central Office

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
There were students representing several different schools within the district there, each wearing their school colors, holding signs that say “let us play.”

State

Ky. man faces fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Kentucky man could face a fine of up to $750,000 or six months in jail for violating a quarantine order in the Alberta Rockies in late June according to Canadian Mounted Police.

News

Kentucky National Guard prepares for future deployments

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
n recent months, the Kentucky National Guard has assisted communities in several ways. They’ve responded to the pandemic, the polls, and civil unrest during protests.

News

Gov. Beshear signs executive order on evictions; reports 373 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided a Monday update on COVID-19 in the state.