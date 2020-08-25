Advertisement

Health dept. reports 62 new COVID cases in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 53.

The new cases from Monday bring the county’s total to 5,129.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 91 cases, July 31
  • 90 cases, Aug. 5
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 87 cases, Aug. 19
  • 86 cases, Aug. 20

Since the beginning of August, Lexington has reported more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19. The health dept. says August now has more cases than all of July.

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 43,899 cases and 885 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Lexington police investigating man’s death as homicide

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Jim Stratman
According to the Fayette County coroner, 32-year-old Aaron Leach was found dead at a home on Lindy Lane on Monday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam and tropical troubles

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
There will be plenty to watch in the coming days. Typical summertime heat with tropical weather making a run at the U.S. and possibly Kentucky.

News

WATCH | Group of students gather for ‘let us play’ rally outside of Fayette Co. Public Schools Central Office

Updated: 10 hours ago
Group of students gather for ‘let us play’ rally outside of Fayette Co. Public Schools Central Office

Latest News

News

WATCH | CARES Act funding to help landlords make up for lost payments, future rent for tenants

Updated: 10 hours ago
Help is on the way for both the landlord and the tenant.

News

WATCH | Fayette Co. Public Schools orders 12,000 Chromebooks for students

Updated: 10 hours ago
Fayette Co. Public Schools orders 12,000 Chromebooks for students

News

WATCH | Advocates remember teen killed in Fayette Mall shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
Advocates and friends of Kenneth Wayne Bottoms, Jr, plead with the city for help in their communities.

News

WATCH | One charged with murder in connection with Fayette Mall shooting, two others arrested

Updated: 10 hours ago
One charged with murder in connection with Fayette Mall shooting, two others arrested

News

Fayette Co. Public Schools orders 12,000 Chromebooks for students

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
They expect at least 3,000 in the next two weeks, with more coming in October.

News

CARES Act funding to help landlords make up for lost payments, future rent for tenants

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Help is on the way for both the landlord and the tenant.