Health dept. reports 62 new COVID cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 53.

The new cases from Monday bring the county’s total to 5,129.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

131 cases, Aug. 7

116 cases, July 27

105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14

101 cases, Aug. 13

100 cases, July 23

91 cases, July 31

90 cases, Aug. 5

89 cases, July 30

87 cases, Aug. 19

86 cases, Aug. 20

Since the beginning of August, Lexington has reported more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19. The health dept. says August now has more cases than all of July.

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 43,899 cases and 885 deaths.

