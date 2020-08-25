Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam and tropical troubles

Tropical rains will find us this weekend
Tropical rains will find us this weekend(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There will be plenty to watch in the coming days. Typical summertime heat with tropical weather making a run at the U.S. and possibly Kentucky.

It looks like we will once again push temperatures up to near 90 degrees this afternoon. The heat index will get there and beyond. Our rain chances don't look quite as aggressive for this afternoon. That leaves plenty of room for that heat to grow. 

Scattered storms will increase on Wednesday. We'll get what is known as a back door cold front to poke into the region. I do not think that it will dig in too far, but it will be close enough to increase the storm threat a little. 

The remnants of Laura look to make a run inland and head toward Kentucky. It looks like the heaviest rain from this setup will come together on at the end of the week. Expect gusty winds, large raindrops, and some pretty heavy rain. Rainfall totals have the potential to reach four inches or higher. Most of that falling while this system is over us.

We'll keep a close eye on the tropical weather and everything else that comes our way!

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

